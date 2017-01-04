BRIEF-HOWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Jan 4 Terex Corp
* Terex Corporation announces $300 million partial redemption of 6 pct senior notes due 2021 and intention to retire all 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020
* Terex Corp - date for redemption of 6 pct senior notes has been set for February 3, 2017
* Intends to retire all $300 million of its 6.5 pct senior notes due 2020 outstanding on April 3, 2017 at a redemption price of 101.625 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)