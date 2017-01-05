Jan 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :

* Cesca announces FDA approval of IDE supplement for Phase III clinical trial

* FDA recognized need to increase available patient population in order to properly power clinical trial

* Cesca therapeutics - compared to initial study design, sample size was increased from 224 to 362 patients

* Believe that reduced superiority margin is both achievable and clinically relevant