BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Genocea Biosciences Inc -
* Genocea announces positive 6-month results from gen-003 phase 2b clinical trial
* End of phase 2 meeting with FDA expected in Q1 2017
* Phase 3 launch expected in Q4 2017
* Trial meets statistical significance versus placebo for multiple clinical endpoints through six months
* Gen-003 also consistently demonstrated significant benefits versus placebo across several other clinical endpoints
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement