Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 T2 Biosystems Inc -
* T2 biosystems Inc announces $50 mln credit facility
* Entered into a $50 million debt facility agreement with CRG Lp
* New facility consists of an initial draw of $40 million and ability to borrow an additional $10 million through and including July 27, 2018
* Company is using approximately $28 million of initial term loan proceeds to retire existing debt facilities and promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S