BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Rpm International Inc
* RPM reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.54 to $1.64
* Q2 sales $1.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.62 to $2.72 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* See increase in pension expense from our original $0.05 per share to $0.07 per share for 2017 fiscal year
* RPM anticipating an increase in currency headwinds for fiscal year from original estimate of $0.06 per share to $0.10 per share for 2017
* Recent acquisitions are expected to reduce EPS in Q3 due to stepped-up inventory and other one-time transaction costs
* Anticipating restructuring charge in europe in Q3 fiscal 2017,will reduce diluted EPS by approximately $0.05 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* FY EPS guidance includes $0.09/share flowcrete middle east charge, $0.94/share kirker charge, Q3 estimated restructuring charge of $0.05/share
* FY EPS guidance also includes $0.04 per share of higher currency headwinds and $0.02 per share of higher pension expense
* Quarter's results included a $188.3 million pre-tax impairment charge related to its kirker consumer nail enamel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement