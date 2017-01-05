Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Synthetic Biologics Inc
* Synthetic biologics' SYN-004 (ribaxamase) achieves primary endpoint in phase 2B trial for C. Difficile infection (CDI)
* Adverse events reported during thetrial were comparable between treatment and placebo arms
* Company expects to share additional results from these exploratory endpoints as they become available later this year
* Co is also continuing to prepare for initiation of pivotal phase 2B/3 clinical trials for SYN-010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S