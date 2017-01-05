Jan 5 Cato Corp :

* December sales fell 12 percent to $104.4 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.66 to $1.70

* Cato reports december same-store sales down 12%

* Cato Corp - now expect that q4 earnings per diluted share will be a loss of $0.50 to a loss of $0.54

* Cato Corp - reduction in q4 earnings per share guidance is a result of reduced margins and store impairment charges

* December same store sales view down 8 percent