BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
Jan 5 Cato Corp :
* December sales fell 12 percent to $104.4 million
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.66 to $1.70
* Cato reports december same-store sales down 12%
* December same store sales fell 12 percent
* Cato Corp - now expect that q4 earnings per diluted share will be a loss of $0.50 to a loss of $0.54
* Cato Corp - reduction in q4 earnings per share guidance is a result of reduced margins and store impairment charges
* December same store sales view down 8 percent - Thomson reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings