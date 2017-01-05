BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Jan 5 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America announces $100 million increase in paired share repurchase authorization
* Extended maturity of program through December 31, 2017, each effective January 1, 2017
* Extended Stay America - board authorized an increase of combined paired share repurchase program from $200 million to $300 million of paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc