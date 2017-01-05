BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals provides 2017 guidance and business update
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $200 million
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS in range of $0.20 - $0.35
* Expects to finish 2016 near top end of revenue guidance of $133 to $143 million
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - plans to pursue approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a sterile, injectable unapproved drug product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings