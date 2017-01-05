Jan 5 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Marinus provides business outlook for 2017

* Mmarinus plans to initiate this phase 2 clinical trial in women with PPD in first half of 2017

* Marinus plans to initiate phase 2 clinical trial in patients with RSE in first half of 2017

* Expects to announce data of phase 2 clinical trial in patients with RSE in second half of 2017