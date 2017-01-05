Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Dextera Surgical Inc :
* Dextera surgical provides corporate update
* Dextera surgical inc - provided corporate update on positive developments for microcutter 5/80 and corporate milestones for remainder of fiscal 2017
* Dextera surgical - based on anticipated sales growth in u.s. And europe, co expects to report microcutter product sales of $260,000 to $280,000 for q2
* Dextera surgical inc - expects to report microcutter product sales of $400,000 to $500,000 for q3 of fiscal 2017
* Expects microcutter product sales of $700,000 to $800,000 for q4 of fiscal 2017
* Total microcutter product sales for fiscal 2017 are expected to be $1.4 million to $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S