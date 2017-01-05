PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas signs definitive agreements for $2.65 million equipment sale to German company; largest single sale in company history
* Magnegas will receive $2.65 million for its proprietary gasification and sterilization systems and will supply Magnesgas2 fuel,cylinders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.