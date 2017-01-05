UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 5 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39
* American eagle outfitters provides fourth quarter update, reiterates EPS guidance, announces participation in the 19th annual ICR conference
* Q4 comparable sales to date are approximately flat
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO -"holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.