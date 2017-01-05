Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* OncoMed announces year-end cash balance and 2017 outlook
* Expects 2017 operating cash burn to be less than $100 million, before considering potential milestones/opt-ins
* "Phase 2 clinical trial results for demcizumab and tarextumab are anticipated in first half of year"
* "Oncomed could receive more than $170 million in total 2017 partner opt-in payments"
* Expects to file an IND in first half of 2017 for Oncomed's wholly owned GITRL-FC (OMP-336B11) trimer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S