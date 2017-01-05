Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :
* Gemphire Therapeutics provides clinical update
* Gemphire Therapeutics provides clinical update
* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - interim data from cobalt-1 trial for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (hofh) patients expected week of january 30, 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - indigo-1 trial commenced for severe hypertriglyceridemia (shtg) patients
* Gemphire now expects to complete enrollment in january and release top line data from royal-1 trial in q3 of 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - royal-1 clinical trial data expected in q3 of 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- company expects to report top-line results from indigo-1 in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S