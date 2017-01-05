Jan 5 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :

* Gemphire Therapeutics provides clinical update

* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - interim data from cobalt-1 trial for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (hofh) patients expected week of january 30, 2017

* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - indigo-1 trial commenced for severe hypertriglyceridemia (shtg) patients

* Gemphire now expects to complete enrollment in january and release top line data from royal-1 trial in q3 of 2017

* Gemphire Therapeutics inc - royal-1 clinical trial data expected in q3 of 2017

* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- company expects to report top-line results from indigo-1 in q4 of 2017