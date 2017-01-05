Jan 5 PVH Corp -

* PVH Corp updates earnings per share guidance

* Expects earnings per share on both gaap and non-gaap basis for Q4, full year 2016 to be at least at top end of guidance ranges previously announced on Nov 30

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $6.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: