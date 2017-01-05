UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 5 PVH Corp -
* PVH Corp updates earnings per share guidance
* Expects earnings per share on both gaap and non-gaap basis for Q4, full year 2016 to be at least at top end of guidance ranges previously announced on Nov 30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $6.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.