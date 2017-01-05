UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
Jan 5 Corazon Gold Corp
* Corazon signs LOI to acquire 100 pct of Nanosphere Health Sciences and Innovative Cannabinoid Delivery System
* Corazon gold corp - LOI contemplates a three-way amalgamation, pursuant to which nanosphere will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corazon
* Corazon Gold Corp - shareholders of nanosphere will receive 40 million Corazon common shares on closing
* Corazon Gold - upon completion of transaction, board of directors will be reconstituted with four nominees of nanosphere and two nominees of Corazon
* Corazon Gold Corp - in connection with transaction, will also complete financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $9 million and not less than $7 mln
* Corazon Gold - in connection with deal, Corazon to also complete financing to raise gross proceeds of $9 million terms of which have not yet been finalized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.