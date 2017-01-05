BRIEF-Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
Jan 5 Spineguard Sa
* Spineguard reports 2016 revenue growth of 18 pct to EUR7.5 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to EUR 2.152 million
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms