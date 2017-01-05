Jan 5 Dynavax Technologies Corp :
* Dynavax restructures and emphasizes immuno-oncology
program
* Suspended manufacturing for HEPLISAV-B and reduced its
global workforce by 38 percent
* Dynavax Technologies Corp says company will incur
restructuring costs, currently estimated to be $3.0 million,
primarily in Q1 of 2017
* Estimates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities were approximately $81.4 million as of December 31,
2016
* Has implemented significant organizational restructuring
and cost reductions to align around its immuno-oncology business
* Restructuring is currently estimated to result in
approximately a 40 percent reduction in cash burn
* Dynavax Technologies Corp says will continue to evaluate
possibility of partnership to support HEPLISAV-B
* Developing a second TLR9 agonist, DV281, which has
completed preclinical testing in models for lung cancer
* Continues to believe that HEPLISAV-B is an approvable
product
* Dynavax intends to begin phase 1 studies of DV281 in Q2 of
2017
* Plans to respond this month to November 2016 CRL from FDA
regarding its biologics license application (BLA) for HEPLISAV-B
* Expects to present additional data from its
immuno-oncology portfolio at medical conferences throughout 2017
* Plans to submit its response to FDA's outstanding
questions shortly relating to HEPLISAV-B
* Dynavax will retain, but furlough, majority of workforce
supporting its manufacturing facility in Germany
* Company remains confident that existing clinical data
package meets requirements for approval for HEPLISAV-B
