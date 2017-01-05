BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 5 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Suffolk County awards New Flyer a contract for up to 73 Xcelsior buses
* In addition, 43 diesel-electric buses in either 35-or 40-foot length may be exercised as options off of contract over next 5-yrs
* 43 option buses remaining in contract will be included in New Flyer's backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: