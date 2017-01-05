BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 6 Chimerix Inc
* Chimerix appoints Randall Lanier, PHD as chief science officer, and Roy W. Ware, PHD, MBA as chief manufacturing and technology officer
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company