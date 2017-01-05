BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Zogenix Inc :
* Zogenix announces CFO transition
* Zogenix Inc - Ann D. Rhoads, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, will depart Zogenix
* Zogenix Inc - Michael P. Smith has been appointed to fill position as CFO, effective January 16, 2017
* Zogenix Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as Zogenix's chief financial officer through January 16, 2017
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company