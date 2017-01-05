Jan 5 Zogenix Inc :

* Zogenix announces CFO transition

* Zogenix Inc - Ann D. Rhoads, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, will depart Zogenix

* Zogenix Inc - Michael P. Smith has been appointed to fill position as CFO, effective January 16, 2017

* Zogenix Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as Zogenix's chief financial officer through January 16, 2017