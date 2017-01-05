Jan 5 Amarin Corporation Plc :
* Amarin provides preliminary 2016 results and 2017 outlook
* Amarin Corporation Plc - unaudited full-year 2016 net
product revenue estimated to modestly exceed upper end of $112
to $125 million previously guided range
* Amarin corporation plc - anticipate full-year 2017 net
product revenues between $155 million and $165 million
* Amarin corporation plc - commercial operations positioned
to be cash flow positive for 2017
* Amarin corporation plc - Amarin anticipates that research
and development expenses in 2017, excluding non-cash costs, will
remain relatively consistent with 2016 levels
* Amarin corporation plc - currently we do not intend to
significantly expand size of our sales force until after
reduce-it results are available
* Amarin corporation - see increasing purchases of supply
for vascepa in 2017 to support anticipated revenue growth in
2017,to prepare for reduce-it success
* Fy2016 revenue view $124.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $171.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
