BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc :
* Mirati Therapeutics provides update on glesatinib and sitravatinib clinical trials and pipeline programs
* Mirati therapeutics inc - early results from trial show clear evidence of tumor responses in NSCLC patients exhibiting ret fusion mutations
* Says expects to provide an additional update on glesatinib program in second half of 2017
* Says expects to provide an additional update on sitravatinib program in Q3 2017
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company