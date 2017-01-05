BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Illumina Inc
* Grail plans to raise in excess of $1 bln in Series B funding
* Grail intends to raise additional capital in Series B financing from other investors
* Illumina - Grail will use proceeds from Series B funding for continued development and validation of their blood-based test for cancer screening
* Grail will also use proceeds from Series B funding to repurchase a portion of Illumina's stake
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company