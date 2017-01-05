Jan 5 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd updates fourth quarter and full
fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.21 to $1.31
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41 to $1.51
excluding items
* Q4 net sales from company's retail operations segment are
expected to be less than anticipated
* G-III Apparel - expects retail operations segment to
experience decrease in net sales of about $20 million and a
decrease of $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now anticipates Q4 comparative
sales to be down low-double digits for Wilsons and down
mid-single digits for G.H. Bass
* Q4 forecast for wholesale operations segment remains
consistent with company's prior expectations
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says company is now projecting
adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 of between approximately $148
million and $155 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $628.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $2.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
