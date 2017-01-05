Jan 6 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance provides clinical milestones and financial outlook
for 2017
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - three clinical trials expected
to report results in 2017
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - company also announced its
unaudited December 31, 2016 cash and investments balance was
$185 million
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - now expects its cash and
investments to fund company into q3 of 2018
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - expects cash burn for 2017 to
be in range of $102 to $112 million
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - expects 2017 gaap operating
expense to be in range of $108 to $119 million
