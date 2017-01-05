Jan 6 Icu Medical Inc
* ICU medical, inc. Provides update on Hospira Infusion
Systems Transaction
* ICU medical inc - U.S. and other required antitrust
clearances for transaction received
* ICU Medical Inc - company expects deal to close in
february 2017
* ICU Medical Inc - co, pfizer have modified terms of
definitive agreement entered into on october 6, 2016
* ICU Medical Inc - under terms of modified agreement,
aggregate purchase price will be adjusted to be no more than
$900 million
* ICU Medical - pfizer to receive $400 million in equity in
form of 3.2 million newly issued ICU Medical shares and $275
million in cash
* ICU Medical Inc says expects to have approximately $150
million net cash and $225 million total cash at close of
transaction
* ICU Medical - Pfizer may be entitled up to additional $225
million based on achievement of performance targets for combined
co through december 31, 2019
