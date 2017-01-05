EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 24)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 5 Sphere 3D Corp :
* Cyrus Group of funds acquires additional common shares of sphere 3D Corporation
* Says fbc holdings s.à r.l received 3,105,137 of co's common shares in lieu of an interest payment
* Sphere 3D Corp says interest payment was due on 8% senior secured convertible debenture in principal amount $24.5 million issued by sphere 3d to fbc
* Sphere 3d - common shares issued to fbc were to satisfy an interest payment of $1.3 million, implying a value of $0.4272 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.