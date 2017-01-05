BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Emblem Corp
* Emblem Corp announces $10 million special warrant bought deal financing
* Emblem - entered into engagement letter pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.8 million special warrants of co at $3.63 per special warrant
* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned expansion of its facility in Paris, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: