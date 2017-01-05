BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Gap Inc
* December sales rose 3 percent to $2.07 billion
* Gap Inc - net sales for five-week period ended December 31, 2016 Increased 3 percent to $2.07 billion
* Gap Inc - comparable sales for December 2016 were up 4 percent versus a 5 percent Decrease last year
* Gap Inc - holiday season sales "driven primarily by a positive customer response at Gap and Old Navy"
* Gap Inc - now expect full-year adjusted earnings per share to be modestly above high end of previous adjusted guidance range of $1.92
* December same store sales view down 0.7 percent
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company