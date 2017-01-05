Jan 5 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017
financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.63
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $214.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday Inc qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 4.1
pct compared to a 0.8 pct increase in Q2 of prior fiscal year
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - on January 17, 2017, company will be
rolling out its fresh new garden bar nationally across all Ruby
Tuesday Restaurants
* Ruby Tuesday - in contract process to sell 25 properties
with average expected net proceeds of $1.6 million per location
under asset rationalization plan
