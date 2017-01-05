BRIEF-HFF declares special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Ducommun Inc
* Ducommun announces appointment of Stephen G. Oswald as president & ceo effective january 23
* Ducommun Inc - Anthony J. Reardon will relinquish his current operational duties but continue as executive chairman of ducommun
* Reardon and Oswald will be members of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Safety standards for lithium-ion batteries need to be modernised following a massive recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones after faulty batteries caused fires, a U.S. government agency said on Tuesday.