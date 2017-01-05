BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Lennar Corp
* Lennar prices $600 million of senior notes at 4.125 pct
* Lennar Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of $600 million of 4.125 pct senior notes due 2022
* Lennar Corp - proceeds from offering are estimated to be approximately $596 million, after underwriting fees but before expenses
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company