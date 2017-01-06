UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 Cofco Corp
* COFCO International announces management change
* COFCO - earlier this week, Matt Jansen resigned as CEO of COFCO International Ltd, COFCO Agri Ltd and as director of CIL and CAL for personal reasons
* Board of directors has named Jingtao Chi as CEO of both COFCO Agri Ltd and COFCO International Ltd
* Jansen will serve as an advisor on an interim basis while CIL makes transition to new leadership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources