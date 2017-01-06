Jan 6 Cofco Corp

* COFCO International announces management change

* COFCO - earlier this week, Matt Jansen resigned as CEO of COFCO International Ltd, COFCO Agri Ltd and as director of CIL and CAL for personal reasons

* Board of directors has named Jingtao Chi as CEO of both COFCO Agri Ltd and COFCO International Ltd

* Jansen will serve as an advisor on an interim basis while CIL makes transition to new leadership