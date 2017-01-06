Jan 6 Alamos Gold Inc :
* Alamos achieves 2016 production guidance and provides 2017
outlook
* Alamos Gold Inc - 2017 production guidance of 400,000 to
430,000 ounces of gold
* Production in q4 of 2016 increased to 105,676 ounces of
gold
* Alamos Gold Inc - 2017 capital budget for operating mines
of $105-122 million, down from 2016 guidance of $111-131 million
* Reflecting lower costs and increased margins, each
operation is expected to generate substantial free cash flow in
2017
* Alamos Gold Inc - global 2017 exploration budget is $24
million of which approximately $17 million will be spent at
mulatos
