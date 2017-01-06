BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 6 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $552.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $489.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 guidance
* New railcar backlog as of November 30, 2016 was 25,800 units with an estimated value of $2.97 billion
* Sees deliveries will be approximately 14,000 - 16,000 units for fiscal 2017
* Negotiating to exercise option to increase equity position in Brazilian railcar manufacturing joint venture, Greenbrier-Maxion, to 60 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing