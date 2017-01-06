Jan 6 Azz Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue $227.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.4 million

* Backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.1% to $347.3 million

* Azz inc - incoming orders for quarter were $221.9 million while shipments for quarter totaled $227.5 million

* Ceo tom ferguson says "our overall q3 financial performance was disappointing"

* Azz inc ceo tom ferguson - "we continued to feel effects of depressed markets in oil and gas, petrochemical, and solar for our galvanizing segment"

* Azz inc ceo says "experienced lower than expected refinery turnarounds and maintenance in our energy segment during quarter"

* Expects north american galvanizing market to continue to be challenging near term

* Azz inc - expects market conditions for galvanizing business to begin to improve in h2 2018

* Azz inc - continuing to negotiate with westinghouse electric co about sale of nuclear logistics llc business; a close date not yet determined