BRIEF-Investors Bancorp, The Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
Jan 6 Hub International Ltd :
* Hub International acquires the assets of Pennsylvania-based Hubbard-Bert
* Hub International Ltd - terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.