Jan 6 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Momenta provides year-end 2016 corporate update
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - reiterated its non-gaap
operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million
for Q4 of 2016
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to report
approximately $350.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and
marketable securities at December 31, 2016
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently assessing U.S.
Gaap accounting treatment for shire and csl agreements
