Jan 6 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Momenta provides year-end 2016 corporate update

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - reiterated its non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $40 - $45 million for Q4 of 2016

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to report approximately $350.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2016

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently assessing U.S. Gaap accounting treatment for shire and csl agreements