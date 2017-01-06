Jan 6 TPI Composites Inc :
* TPI Composites refinances term loan facility
* TPI Composites Inc - entered into an amended and restated
financing agreement with hps investment partners and Capital One
on Cecember 30, 2016
* TPI Composites - agreement consists of four-year term loan
facility for aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million and
four-year $25.0 million revolving credit facility
* TPI Composites-agreement amends and restates in entirety
company's existing $100.0 million term loan credit facility
scheduled to mature on August 19, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: