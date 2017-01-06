Jan 6 Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Q4 gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be in upper half of company's original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5

* Silicon Motion Technology - Q4 sequential revenue decline is expected to be towards 9% end of guidance range of decrease of 9% to 14% issued on Oct 28

* Q4 revenue view $139.7 million