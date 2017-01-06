Jan 6 Silicon Motion Technology Corp
* Silicon Motion announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016
revenue and earnings conference call details
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - Q4 gross margin
(non-GAAP) is expected to be in upper half of company's original
guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5
* Silicon Motion Technology - Q4 sequential revenue decline
is expected to be towards 9% end of guidance range of decrease
of 9% to 14% issued on Oct 28
* Q4 revenue view $139.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
