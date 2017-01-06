BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Jan 6 Wins Finance Holdings Inc
* Wins Finance Holdings Inc. reports unaudited fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $2.3 million versus $2.2 million
* Wins Finance Holdings Inc - Net income attributable to wins finance was $3.1million for quarter ended September 30, 2016, compared to $4.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.