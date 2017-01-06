Jan 6 Royal Bank Of Canada :
* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces December sales
results for RBC funds, Ph&N funds and Bluebay funds
* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - announced December
mutual fund net sales of $874 million
* RBC Global Asset Management- Dec assets under management
increased by 1.1 per cent
* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - long-term funds had net
sales of $883 million and money market funds had net redemptions
of $8 million in December
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: