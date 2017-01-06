Jan 6 Royal Bank Of Canada :

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces December sales results for RBC funds, Ph&N funds and Bluebay funds

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - announced December mutual fund net sales of $874 million

* RBC Global Asset Management- Dec assets under management increased by 1.1 per cent

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - long-term funds had net sales of $883 million and money market funds had net redemptions of $8 million in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: