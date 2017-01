Jan 6 Stage Stores Inc

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35

* Sees FY adjusted loss per share $0.70 to $0.85

* Stage Stores Inc - holiday comparable sales decline of 7.3 pct for nine week period ending December 31, 2016

* Stage Stores Inc - we expect year-end inventory levels to come in well-below last year

* Stage Stores Inc - "traffic remained weak with ongoing pressure in oil impacted and border states"