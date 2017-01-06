Jan 6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals significantly improves upon 2016 financial guidance

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to end 2016 with pro forma net operating income in low to mid $20 million range and more than $650 million in cash

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - In 2016, generated more than $340 million in revenue, including more than $150 million in q4

* Ionis pharmaceuticals-In Q2 2017 co, GSK to announce phase 3 results from Neuro-TTR study with Ionis-TTR in patients with familial amyloid polyneuropathy