Jan 6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals significantly improves upon 2016
financial guidance
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to end 2016 with
pro forma net operating income in low to mid $20 million range
and more than $650 million in cash
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - In 2016, generated more than
$340 million in revenue, including more than $150 million in q4
* Ionis pharmaceuticals-In Q2 2017 co, GSK to announce phase
3 results from Neuro-TTR study with Ionis-TTR in patients with
familial amyloid polyneuropathy
