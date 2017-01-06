Jan 6 Citrix Systems Inc

* Citrix announces details for anticipated completion of spin-off and subsequent merger of its GoTo Family of Service offerings

* Citrix Systems says its board of directors has set a record date of January 20, 2017 for proposed spin-off of its GoTo Family of Service offerings

* Citrix systems - under terms of spin-off, co will distribute all of shares of common stock of its wholly owned unit, GetGo Inc to Citrix stockholders

* Citrix Systems - expected that approximately 26.9 million shares of GetGo common stock will be distributed to Citrix stockholders as of record date