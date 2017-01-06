EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 24)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 6 Citrix Systems Inc
* Citrix announces details for anticipated completion of spin-off and subsequent merger of its GoTo Family of Service offerings
* Citrix Systems says its board of directors has set a record date of January 20, 2017 for proposed spin-off of its GoTo Family of Service offerings
* Citrix systems - under terms of spin-off, co will distribute all of shares of common stock of its wholly owned unit, GetGo Inc to Citrix stockholders
* Citrix Systems - expected that approximately 26.9 million shares of GetGo common stock will be distributed to Citrix stockholders as of record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.