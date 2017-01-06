Jan 6 Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences 2017 pipeline update

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - three lead neurology programs to enter clinic in 2017

* Wave Life Sciences - intends to refile investigational new drug application for WVE-120101 (SNP-1) in first half of 2017

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - remains on track to file a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe in first half of 2017

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - intends to file its ind for WVE-120102 (SNP-2) in first half of 2017