Jan 6 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences 2017 pipeline update
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - three lead neurology programs to
enter clinic in 2017
* Wave Life Sciences - intends to refile investigational new
drug application for WVE-120101 (SNP-1) in first half of 2017
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - remains on track to file a
clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe in first half of 2017
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - intends to file its ind for
WVE-120102 (SNP-2) in first half of 2017
