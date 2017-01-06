BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Select Medical Holdings Corp
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces business outlook for 2017
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $4.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income $135 million - $159 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.73 to $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.