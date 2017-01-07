BRIEF-Sprint names Néstor Cano chief operating officer
* Sprint Corp - Cano's appointment is effective Feb. 2
Jan 6 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven generations provides 2016 operational update
* Invested less than $1 billion in its 2016 capital program, compared to company's forecast of $1.05 to $1.1 billion
* Expected 2016 average production of about 117,500 boe/d, compared to 2016 production guidance of 120,000 to 125,000 boe/d
* "Confirm 2017 capital program, which is expected to increase production by more than 50 percent this year"
* GAP INC ANNOUNCES BANANA REPUBLIC BRAND PRESIDENT TO DEPART COMPANY
* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter